MP's message to Nazanin's daughter: 'Mummy really is coming home'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabour MP Tulip Siddiq has given a welcome home message to her constituent, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs her daughter after 2173 days ‘of hell’ in Iran

This is the emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe broke down in tears as she hugged her seven-year-old daughter just minutes after arriving back on British soil.The aid worker touched down at RAF Brize Norton alongside fellow British-Iranian detainee Anoosheh Ashoori shortly after 1am on Thursday, bringing her 2173 days “of hell” in Tehran to an end.In video footage shared live on Instagram by Mr Ashoori’s daughter Elika, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s young daughter Gabriella can be heard asking “is that Mummy?” before shouting “Mummy” as the pair walk down the steps of the plane.Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is out of shot but can be...
WORLD
The Independent

Daughter ‘beyond excited’ at return of mother Nazanin after six years

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter Gabriella is “beyond excited at the prospect of being reunited with her mummy” when the detainee arrives back in the UK this evening after six years of wrongful detention in Iran, her family’s lawyer has said.Lawyer Penny Madden said that the family had gone through “a roller-coaster of emotions” in the past few days, with husband Richard Ratcliffe unable to be sure until the last moment that his wife was in fact being released.It was only when he received a message from Nazanin with a picture of herself on board a plane - and when they got...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives home in UK after release from Iran – latest news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has arrived home in the UK after her six-year ordeal in Iran was brought to an end on Wednesday.Boris Johnson praised the work of UK representatives in Iran for their efforts to ensure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s safe return.Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said it meant “we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again” and together with their daughter Gabriella they were “looking forward to a new life”.The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori. A third British detainee, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.Their release follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran. Read More Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Why is the British mother imprisoned in Iran?Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Fresh hopes as Johnson says Iran talks at ‘delicate’ stage
U.K.
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband and daughter ‘looking forward to new life’ after her release

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe has said that he is “deeply grateful” for her release and is looking forward to “a new life” with his wife and daughter. Speaking to reporters alongside his daughter Gabriella, Mr Ratcliffe said that his wife had asked for a cup of tea on her arrival back in Britain. Richard Ratcliffe said that “there will probably be a couple of days peace and quiet” when Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives back in the UK. “The first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea, so we will do [that]. “I think...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Happily ever after’: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband speaks of joy as British-Iranian mother returns home

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held hostage in Iran since 2016, has spoken of his plans to play board games, drink tea and work on moving on towards “a happily ever after” with his wife, as she finally arrived home following her six-year ordeal.Richard Ratcliffe has not seen his wife Nazanin, 43, since she was detained on spy charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while holidaying in Tehran in April 2016. Their daughter Gabriella, who is now seven, was with her mother when she was arrested, but was eventually brought back to the UK for school. She has...
WORLD
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS

