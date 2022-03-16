Spring training returns to Peoria Sports Complex, March 18

After a 99-day lockout by MLB owners causing a delay in the season, spring training is now a-go in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues.

And the Peoria Sports Complex is opening its gates, ready for the first game of this 17-game abbreviated season.

Tickets are on sale for San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners games at peoriasportscomplex.com, or 623-773-8700. Ticket windows will open to the public,10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 16-17.

Those who already purchased tickets to the original schedule of games will receive full refunds.

The new spring training schedule will be played between March 18 through April 5. Opening day of the 2022 MLB season is March 31.

The Peoria Diamond Club Charity Game, which benefits local youth, will pit the Padres against the Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. April 1.

The Padres will play eight games and the Mariners will play nine games at the Peoria Sports complex, including the opener when the Mariners will play as the visiting team, March 18.

The Resident Rewards Program is still available for Peoria residents for all games, 25% off up to 4 tickets each game. Additionally, a military discount of $2 will apply for all games.

For more information, visit the Peoria Sports Complex website, peoriasportscomplex.com .