ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Work on I-90 to resume in April

By Anna Ashcraft
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hRZU_0eh1BEgX00

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Work on I-90 will resume next month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that the two projects on Interstate 90 in Erie County will resume April 4, weather permitting.

The first project will reconstruct nearly seven miles of highway and the Route 18 interchange. The $66.1 million project includes the 6.85-mile section of I-90 from near mile marker 3.5 and to near mile marker 10.5 in Springfield Township, Girard Township and Platea Borough. Work also includes the replacement or rehabilitation of five bridges.

PennDOT gives 2021 construction season preview for Northwest region

The three-year project began in 2021 with the demolition and replacement of the Route 215 bridge, intersection improvements at Underridge Road and Rea Road, the removal of the old Route 18 bridge and preliminary work on the new Route 18 bridge, a high-speed cross over near mile marker 9.5 and preservation work on the McKee Road bridge.

Work in 2022 is scheduled to include the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes of I-90, completion of the Route 18 bridge and two teardrop roundabouts at Exit 9 and replacement of the eastbound bridge over Neiger Road. Work will also include updates to the drainage, guiderail, cable median barrier, highway lighting and pavements markings.

Lane closures and traffic control is expected on the interstate and adjacent roads throughout the project.

The second project will repave more than 10 miles of roadway from near the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.

The $15.4 million project includes repaving more than 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from near the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.

The three-year project began in 2021 with repairs to the culvert that carries I-90 over 16 Mile Creek in North East Township.

Bridge on I-90 reopened after semi hits overpass and loses cargo

In 2022, work will include milling, paving and drainage upgrades on the east and westbound lanes from the mile marker 35 near the Interstate 86 interchange to near mile marker 40. Work will require lane restrictions and speed reductions.

In the third year of the project, work will include milling, paving and drainage improvements on the east and westbound lanes from near mile marker 40 to the New York state line.

Plans for 2022 also include the resurfacing of I-90 from mile miler 18 to mile marker 23. The project will have nighttime work and will include paving, new guiderail, concrete patching and updated pavement markings and signs. Work is expected to start in June 2022.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The early design phase for a project to reconstruct mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 18 is underway. Construction is tentatively planned to get underway in 2028.

Lindy Paving of Union City is the contractor for both projects. The contract cost is $66,133,281.90 for the western projects and $15,438,106 for the eastern projects, which will be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT said the projects are part of the plan to the restore 28 miles of I-90 over 10 years.

Click here for the latest project updates. Check 511 PA for the latest road conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

PennDOT plans emergency repairs for McKean Twp. culvert

PennDOT announced Friday, March 18 that emergency repairs will be made to the culvert that carries Greenlee Road over a branch of Elk Creek in McKean Township. The culvert is located on Greenlee Road between the intersection of W. Welch Road and the intersection with Hamot Road. The 15-foot culvert was built in 1983 and […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Summer Construction: What to know about work zone safety, laws

(WTAJ) — Drivers across Pennsylvania will be hitting the road this summer as they travel for vacations, outings or simply to enjoy the warm weather. However, the summer months are also expected to bring various construction and improvement projects on area roadways. While some groan at the sight of orange construction cones and jokingly say […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Volunteer for litter patrol crews online

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three opportunities already are scheduled for volunteer litter control in Erie County. The events are listed on the “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful” website. The Sierra Club’s Lake Erie Group will meet at 8:45 a.m. on April 16 at the Waterford Hotel (213 S. High St. in Waterford) before driving to roadway trash problem areas […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT eliminates ‘antiquated’ weight stickers for trucks

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced on Friday that the “antiquated” weight class stickers were eliminated in January. In a press release, PennDOT said that trucks over 5,001 pounds having to display a weight class stickers are an “antiquated and unreliable indicator for law enforcement and inconvenient for the industry/vehicle owners.” “Elimination of weight […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Springfield, PA
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Residents prepare lawn mowers for use as weather warms up

As the weather warmed up and the snow melted, some Erie residents began to get their lawn mowers ready for spring. Staff from one local power equipment store said many community members began to get their lawn mowers out of their sheds and looked for places to fix them. The sales manager for Gerlach’s said […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle makes preparations for spring

Crews at Presque Isle State Park are looking forward to a busy and productive next few weeks now that winter is finally turning into spring. Since it’s getting warmer, now is the time as they will be doing maintenance, repairs and rehabilitation of the Bay. Before millions of people descend on our prized travel destination, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver flees scene of overnight rollover accident

Another overnight accident in Erie left first responders with a big mess on their hands. It happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of West 26th and Poplar streets in Erie. That’s where a driver smashed into the back of a trailer, overturning the vehicle. Once on the scene, fire crews found the car […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Nearly 40 Erie County nonprofits to receive Special Events Grants

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has awarded nearly 40 local nonprofits with funding to help support 2022 events. ECGRA announced Friday that 37 Erie County nonprofits and municipalities have been awarded 2022 Special Events Grants totaling $166,524.80. “Events are a driving factor that help to promote a strong sense of community, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Bridges#I 90#Road Work#Wjet Wfxp#Penndot
YourErie

Local car wash sees more customers due to warmer weather

Many people are taking advantage of the warm weather so they can get their cars washed. There was a long line of cars at Frog’s Car Wash on West Grandview Blvd. Thursday afternoon. One customer said it’s very important to get all of the salt off. He says that it can make all the parts […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Person in custody after standoff at Presque Isle State Park

One person is in custody after a lengthy standoff at Presque Isle State Park. Calls came in around 5 p.m. Friday evening for reports of a man with a weapon on Beach 10. As a “Safety concern” police temporarily closed down part of the park. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver injured after losing control, ending up in ditch

A driver is injured after crashing his vehicle into a ditch overnight. The accident happened along Findley Lake Road near the intersection with Remington Road in North East. The first calls came in just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to reports from the scene, the driver lost control of his SUV, ending up in a […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Health, wellness centerstage at Corry Area School District

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Corry Area School District has earned an employee wellness distinction. The district has been designated as a “Blue Zones Project Approved worksite.” The Blue Zones Project by Sharecare is a wellbeing improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, healthier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

City of Erie seeks volunteers for Stormwater Credit Advisory Committee

The City of Erie is accepting applications for a Stormwater Credit Advisory Committee. The city is seeking 10 to 12 volunteers to serve on this committee. The purpose is to provide a dedicated source of funding to replace and repair the city’s aging stormwater system. Mayor Joe Schember’s administration proposed a fee ranging from $12-$36 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Twp. fire destroys trailer, damages two others

An outside fire spread to three mobile homes, destroying one and damaging two others. The fire happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Barney Road in Conneaut Township. According to the chief of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department, garbage, trash, tires and one camper were initially on fire when they arrived on […]
ALBION, PA
YourErie

Recycling plant could mean 300 jobs for Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A major milestone has been reached in a project that aims to bring some 300 jobs to Erie. “We’re estimating about 300 direct manufacturing jobs,” said International Recycling Group (IRG) founder and chairman Mitch Hecht. “They’re skilled jobs, and jobs on a production line. Our goal is that our bias is going to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Dept. of Revenue extends call center hours for late tax filers

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — With the deadline to file taxes right around the corner, the Department of Revenue is extending its service hours to help taxpayers over the phone. “Pennsylvanians who are sitting down to file their tax returns may have questions or concerns, so we are encouraging our customers to reach out directly to […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy