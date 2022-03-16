Gas explosion closes roads in Livingston Co.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Roads in northern parts of Tyrone Twp. were closed earlier today due to a natural gas line explosion.
Both directions of US-23 and Old US-23 from White Lake Rd. to Center Rd. were closed to drivers.
The explosion took place just north of Center Rd.
A tweet from MSP says that it looks like a natural gas line exploded, sending debris everywhere.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the explosion.
According to a tweet from Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management , the northbound lane of US-23 has reopened.
Officials and workers with Consumers Energy are at the explosion site, and cleanup is ongoing.
6 News will keep you updated as more details are made available.
