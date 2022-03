"It's taken me a long time to come to terms with my transness because so much space has been taken up by my illness," the Season 14 star wrote today in a statement posted to Twitter, which touched on their diagnosis with the kidney disease cystinosis. "My condition has caused me so much physical and emotional pain that my body became something I always wanted out of. Eventually, hating my body for failing me and hating myself for not being a girl was so constant and intertwined that it felt totally normal. I know it's not my fault, just the way I've learned to survive."

