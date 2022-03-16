ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to Congress

wrkf.org
 4 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to congress Wednesday over video. He...

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian#Npr
TheDailyBeast

The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane

There is a lot of talk in the West about Russian President Vladimir Putin being mentally unhinged. How could he not have known that his invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences for his country? Or is he so obsessed with maintaining an image of greatness—especially ahead of Russia’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections—that he doesn’t care?
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
The Independent

Hours after Putin rally in Moscow, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 14,400 soldiers so far

Ukraine claimed on Saturday that more than 14,400 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war between the two countries so far, just hours after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin staged a massive flag-waving rally in Moscow to prop up support for his ongoing invasion.Russia’s combat losses in Ukraine from 24 February, when the invasion began, to 19 March included “about 14400 people”, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previous updates issued by the same official account on social media confirm Ukraine believes these personnel to have been killed.In a post shared on Facebook, the...
MILITARY
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit. Article continues below advertisement. Among the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy