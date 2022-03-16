ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viatris CEO, director buy shares worth ~$520K

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
 2 days ago
Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) on Tuesday disclosed that its CEO and director bought ~53.1K shares at $9.78-9.97 worth ~$520K....

IM Cannabis Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions In Israel Valued Around $11.77M

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
Fortune

With her back against the wall, Kohl’s CEO is trying to ward off a restless activist investor

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass laid out her plan on Monday to finally shake the company's stagnating sales and share performance. In a webcast presentation to investors, she argued that the company should continue investing in winning categories like activewear and pursue brand partnerships, despite a heightened push from an activist investor to overhaul the embattled retailer's board and find potential buyers.
MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
bloomberglaw.com

Moderna Legal Chief Got $11 Million as Company Shares Soared

Moderna Inc. ’s chief legal officer Shannon Thyme Klinger received nearly $11.5 million in total compensation after joining the coronavirus vaccine producer last year from Novartis AG. Klinger received almost $1 million in cash during 2021 and $10 million in stock and options awards, per a proxy statement filed...
Seeking Alpha

Nautilus Biotechnology stock gains after CEO buys 50K shares

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) stock rose 5.7% after the firm disclosed that CEO and president Sujal Patel bought 50K shares at $3.57-3.60, worth ~180K. NAUT also disclosed that Patel exercised a stock option to buy 100 shares at $10/share. Following the transactions, Patel now holds ~9.9M shares in the company.
Krispy Kreme stock gains; CEO buys shares worth ~$270K

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock climbed 5.5% after the doughnut and coffee chain disclosed that CEO Michael Tattersfield bought 19.5K shares at $13.85-13.95 worth ~$270K. Tattersfield now holds ~2.7M shares in the company. DNUT's ownership structure:
Motley Fool

Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

Viatris' latest earnings report disappointed investors, and the stock cratered. Rising R&D spending should shore up the pipeline over the next few years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Hydrofarm Holdings stock rises; CEO buys 25K shares

HYFM - Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Nice Purchase by CEO/Chairman and creates a bottom on Double Normal Volume today. When Schumer formally proposes his Bill, HYFM will rise on the hype. It might make a run back to $20, where it was a month ago. Either way this is a good picks/shovels company and should do well with Expanding Markets coming in every year until the entire country is serviced and International Sales become a Company Focus. This stock should Triple over the next five years and break $42 (keep in mind it has been as high as 72!). Grow Generation GRWG should merge with HYFM and that would almost put them on par with Lowes efforts in Growing Equipment.
Viatris Inc. (VTRS) CEO Michael Goettler Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference (Transcript)

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 8, 2022 3:25 PM ET. Good afternoon. Welcome to the Viatris presentation at Raymond James' 43rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference. Viatris is an emerging global pharmaceutical leadership name, formed via the combination of Pfizer's legacy Upjohn business and Mylan's global generics and specialty branded products business.
Deluxe CEO Barry McCarthy's compensation up almost 50% in 2021

Most of the top executives at Deluxe Corp. (NYSE: DLX) received compensation increases last year. Barry McCarthy, the CEO and president, led the way with a compensation figure of $7.8 million in 2021 — a bump of more than 48% from 2020. McCarthy received $5.26 million in the company's 2020 fiscal year, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
