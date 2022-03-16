Viatris CEO, director buy shares worth ~$520K

HYFM - Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Nice Purchase by CEO/Chairman and creates a bottom on Double Normal Volume today. When Schumer formally proposes his Bill, HYFM will rise on the hype. It might make a run back to $20, where it was a month ago. Either way this is a good picks/shovels company and should do well with Expanding Markets coming in every year until the entire country is serviced and International Sales become a Company Focus. This stock should Triple over the next five years and break $42 (keep in mind it has been as high as 72!). Grow Generation GRWG should merge with HYFM and that would almost put them on par with Lowes efforts in Growing Equipment.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO