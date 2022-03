SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association made an announcement on Tuesday warning people of scams going around involving fake rodeo tickets. "We have been made aware that there are multiple fake tickets being resold online. These may come through unverified websites (ticketsonsale.com, etc.) or even fake accounts on Facebook," stated the message from the SASSRA. "If you are going to purchase tickets from a reseller, please make sure you get proof of purchase and verify that the seat you are purchasing actually exists in the Coliseum." As previously reported, on Mar.…

