Thacker Pass will most likely spin off from Lithium Americas. This would make it a pure USA lithium play and open doors to gov funding. Lithium Americas (LAC) CEO Jonathan Evans was interviewed by Kitco News. This was one of the better lithium interviews. Frankly, you should watch the entire interview, but we will give readers a recap and analysis. Before we begin, realize that all electric cars require lithium. If you think EV is the future, then the reader needs to identify lithium producers that offer a good risk to reward ratio. Furthermore, rising oil prices (per Russian sanctions) will apply additional pressure to adopt EV vehicles as pain at the pump motivates consumers to vacate ICE engines.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO