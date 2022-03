Yesterday, news broke that gave New Jersey Devils fans more hope for the future. It was announced that prospect Luke Hughes is a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men’s hockey player. He is the first freshman to be named a top-10 finalist since Matt Galadja in 2018. The youngest Hughes brother was selected fourth overall by the Devils in 2021 and is projected to eventually be a key member of the Devils’ young core.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO