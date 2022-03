Lakeland commissioners aren’t thrilled with the South Florida Avenue “road diet” as the pilot study comes to an end. The trial period was slated to run for a year, from October 2020 to October 2021. FDOT extended the study into 2022 at the request of city commissioners last summer. Commissioners expressed concerns COVID might have reduced the number of vehicles on the road, according to Chuck Barmby, Lakeland’s business development and transportation manager.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO