Riverfront Park proceedings face few legal obstacles

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Warren County supervisors and Vicksburg leaders are working to abandon the current Riverfront Park property and accept a property donation from the Golding Family.

The Vicksburg Post reported there are a few legal hurdles to get through before work can begin on the new park. Officials must do the following for the new park:

Permission from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) to abandon the current park

Get an environmental impact conducted on the new space

Ensure Kansas City Southern Railroad has a right-of-way on its property adjacent to the new park land

A contract for the land donated has been drafted and is under review by the county and city attorneys.

