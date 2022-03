I have to admit I have never been to a Sonic. I know there was one on Route 9 in Wappingers for a while, but I never got there and it eventually closed. I think there may have been one in Kingston also. I never got there, either. Not that I had planned to. So, I really have no business spouting off, but here goes. All I really know about Sonic is what I see in their commercials. But the commercials are on constantly.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO