Texas Crypto Mining Leads to Rising Power Bills for All

By Nicholas Pongratz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency miners flocking to Texas have caused a spike in electricity prices for local residents already burdened by rising energy costs. Minimal regulation and relatively cheap electricity have drawn crypto companies like Riot Blockchain and Argo Blockchain to Texas, along with others seeking new locations following China’s ban on cryptocurrency mining...

