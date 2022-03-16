Texas Crypto Mining Leads to Rising Power Bills for All

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When Chad Everett Harris first set foot in the tiny hamlet of Rockdale, Texas, on a sweltering day in July of 2019, both the town and the man were the hardest of hard-luck cases. Rockdale’s economy was still reeling from a shock two years earlier when Alcoa shuttered what was once the world’s largest aluminum plant. And a plan by China’s Bitmain to repurpose the gigantic ex-smelter as another industrial superlative––the world’s largest Bitcoin mine––had briefly flourished then foundered after the signature cryptocurrency’s price collapsed in the fall of 2018. An estimated 88% of the facility’s 3,000 workers lost their jobs, pounding the municipal budget. Few enclaves its size had ever seen the kind of swing from boomtown to has-been experienced by the prairie community of 5,900, an hour’s drive north of Austin.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO