Becoming a pilot for Alaska Airlines and the regional airline it owns just got easier, even for those with no flight experience. Facing a pilot shortage, Alaska and its regional airline, Horizon Air, are launching the Ascend Pilot Academy in partnership with the Hillsboro Aero Academy in Oregon. The program, announced on Wednesday, focuses on students with little to no flying time, who might not be considering a career in aviation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO