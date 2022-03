I just finished the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883." For those not familiar, the series followed the Dutton family and their journey on the Oregon Trail in 1883. Even though it was the Dutton family's goal to make it to Oregon, they ended up taking a detour to Montana instead. During the finale, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) discusses with a Native American chief about possible places to create a Dutton settlement. They talk about a valley in Montana that "is another word for heaven." Therefore the soon-to-be "Yellowstone ranch" was built in what we call "Paradise Valley."

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO