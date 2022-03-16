ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Downtown Odessa Inc., and Odessa Arts to host art tour

By Jacy Lewis
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago
Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa Arts will host an art tour of downtown starting at the Odessa Marriott and Conference Center.  (Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram)

The tour will be from 6 to 11 p.m. on April 22. The guided walking tour of downtown will feature seven stops between the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center and Roosters Diner, such as Copper Key Gift and Revival Float Spa, each featuring a different artistic activity or demonstration.

All attendees will receive two free drinks -- non-alcoholic options will be available -- and two snacks along the route as well as a souvenir T-shirt printed by Pots-n-Prints on-site and a commemorative tote bag. For groups of 5 or more, please call 432-335-4682 to book. Tickets are now available at https://www.downtownodessatx.com/arttour?fbclid=IwAR3q2eVqtcZnGUiktxdhqYzyVrep4wyMe_aZRg4OrIkXm4ZgoXKqMCYoJn8.

