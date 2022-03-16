ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Crisis Center of West Texas to host Art Against Assault, now accepting submissions

By Jacy Lewis
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wro90_0eh16hei00
Crisis Center of West Texas executive director Lorie Dunnam, right, talks to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn about human trafficking during a roundtable discussionTuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Reflection Ministries. Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/ Reporter-Telegram)

The Crisis Center of West Texas will host the Art Against Assault exhibit during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The community art exhibit will open at 7 p.m. on April 29 at the Cactus House in Odessa. The purpose of the event is to spread awareness about sexual assault and create a safe space for survivors.

The exhibit is holding an open call for artists (professional and amateurs) to create pieces that promote consent, create conversation and demand change.

The exhibit will accept all mediums, as long as the art is on the theme, including photography, music, songs, drawings, poetry, spoken word, paintings, mixed media, canvas, sculptures, collages, etc. Artists may remain anonymous if they wish to do so. Submissions are due April 22 to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSTmCZksLRrTt-VfteJy2Sapalqlfx5KSSMSoSyWOF9Ra2tQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3jgc5dkJ4TyhlOw9VEQQTkArxN74_m_BOfLpir4D_8ne39CPUop0InhEA.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Downtown Odessa Inc., and Odessa Arts to host art tour

Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa Arts will host an art tour of downtown starting at the Odessa Marriott and Conference Center. (Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram) The tour will be from 6 to 11 p.m. on April 22. The guided walking tour of downtown will feature seven stops between the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center and Roosters Diner, such as Copper Key Gift and Revival Float Spa, each featuring a different artistic activity or demonstration.
ODESSA, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

St. Patrick's Day, Comic Con events on the calendar

Scenes from the Permian Basin Comic Con X in 2021 at Bush Convention Center. Jacy Lewis/ Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/ Reporter-Telegram) The Midland YMCA announced the Shamrock Shuffle 5K/10K/1K will take place Saturday. Participants will start and finish at the YMCA and run the streets near Wadley-Barron Park and the surrounding neighborhood. Proceeds from this race provide financial assistance to children, individuals, and families in need of the vital programs and services offered by the YMCA.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Center, TX
City
Art, TX
Odessa, TX
Entertainment
Odessa, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
454
Followers
370
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy