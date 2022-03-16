ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than $90 Million and 265 Script Drafts Later, ‘Halo’ Is Finally a TV Show

By Adam B. Vary
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I quickly realized just how new I was to this medium,” Schreiber tells Variety. “I spent the first few days of my Halo experience getting killed by grunts.”. Lincoln Younes Set as Star of Paramount Plus Australian Series 'Last King of the Cross'. When the show premieres...

thecinemaholic.com

Is The Dropout on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous ABC Audio podcast by Rebecca Jarvis, ‘The Dropout‘ is a biographical drama series that follows the rise and fall of a breakthrough health technology company, Theranos, and its founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes. With Elizabeth Meriwether as the creative force, the series features Amanda Seyfried, Anne Archer, and Naveen Andrews. Are you a fan of the genre and wish to witness the brilliant performance of Amanda Seyfried? Well, we will let you know where you can stream this show!
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

‘Halo’ Series Introduces Conflicted Master Chief, Sci-Fi Universe That Feels Less Awe-Inspiring Than Familiar: TV Review

It isn’t the fault of “Halo,” the TV series adaptation finally premiering March 24 on Paramount Plus after years stuck in development hell, that it comes on the heels of a plethora of TV and streaming options that look and feel similar enough to lessen its ability to shock and awe. From “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus), to “Matrix: Resurrections” (HBO Max), to “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus), there are already plenty of big budget science fiction epics onscreen taking on the same themes as “Halo” (written for TV by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, and produced in part by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television). Even Paramount’s own “Star Trek” shows might scratch a close enough itch. So in its quest to stand out in the vast galaxy of other options, the question for “Halo” then becomes whether this particular adaptation can not only attract enough existing fans of its source material to make a difference, but reel in viewers who may not have much knowledge of the sprawling “Halo” universe — which includes the video game, books and comics — but value good television nonetheless.
TV SERIES
Variety

Why Amazon Spent $8.5 Billion to Land MGM, and What’s Next for the Studio Behind James Bond

Click here to read the full article. Amazon bought MGM for its history — but not necessarily its standalone future. The e-commerce giant surprised Hollywood on Thursday by announcing the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, an iconic Hollywood brand whose presence in the modern entertainment industry has diminished over time and numerous changes in ownership since the mid-1980s. The Federal Trade Commission had suggested it might object to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, raising the prospect of a long fight. On the heels of Thursday’s closing announcement, the FTC still raised the threat of a future challenge to the combination. Analysts...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Amazon lands rights to catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes as MGM deal finalised

A catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes could be arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the near future.On Thursday (17 March), Amazon finalised its landmark $8.6bn (£6.6bn) acquisition of Metro Goldwyn-Meyer (MGM).According to a statement put out by Amazon: “The storied, nearly century-old studio – with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards – will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”Two days previously, the EU’s antitrust regulator gave unconditional approval to the acquisition, stating that “MGM’s...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Halo TV Series Producer Explains Cortana's Redesign

The Cortana in Halo from Paramount+ is not the exact same as the character appears in the video game franchise, previous trailers have revealed. Though the games have seen serious changes over the years to the character, the Paramount+ series opts for an even more significant departure from what came before. According to a recent interview with Kiki Wolfkill, 343 Industries' studio head of transmedia and Halo executive producer, the new design is a natural step forward for many of the same reasons that the in-game models changed.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Winning Time’ Viewership Rises In Week 2, Earns 1.2M Total Viewers On HBO & HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO sports drama Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty scored more viewers in its second week, rising from its debut. The freshman series starring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah and Jason Clarke earned a total of 1.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max with its second episode. The latest episode, titled “Is that All There Is?” and directed by Jonah Hill, was up 33% from the previous week’s 901,000 total viewers. “Is That All there Is?” centered on Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson (Isiah) before he left his East Lansing home for Los...
TV & VIDEOS

