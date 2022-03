The Long Beach Poly football team is fresh off a CIF-SS Division 4 championship and has its eyes set higher in 2022. The Jackrabbits have recently finalized their schedule, according to head coach Stephen Barbee. The final piece of the puzzle is an opening-week game on the road at Clovis, the longest trip the team will have taken under Barbee (they had a Canton, Ohio trip planned that was canceled by the pandemic).

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO