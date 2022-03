SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Prior to Tuesday night’s (March 15) city council meeting, Seven Hills leaders held a rally supporting Ukraine at city hall. “Several dozen Seven Hills residents are of Ukrainian descent,” Seven Hill Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “A greater number are right next door in Parma and along our border are several Ukrainian churches, so we feel a close connection to this community. We want to support them any way we can.”

