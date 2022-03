The 39th Annual Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School Charity Auction “Stargazing Knights,” will be held this year on March 26. According to Renee Thompson, events coordinator for the school, this year’s fundraiser will once again be a live, in-person event with a dinner and both an online and a live auction. Curt Marshall with United Country - Crossroads Auction & Realty, Inc. will be the auctioneer this year, and Jason and Tiffany Wells are chairing this year’s event. The Sacred Heart Auction helps support the operating costs of the school.

4 DAYS AGO