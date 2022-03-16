ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China PWS warns of odor and taste changes in city water

Cover picture for the articleCHINA — The city of China public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will take place between March 16 and April 15,...

China residents might notice change in water smell, taste starting Wednesday

CHINA, Texas — People living in China might notice a change in how the water tastes and smells starting on Wednesday. The City of China is temporarily changing the disinfectant being used in the water distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine to "help improve the quality of your water overall," according to a news release.
