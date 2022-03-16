Sami Sheen debuts new back tattoo in honor of her 18th birthday

Sami Sheen is 18!

The eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards celebrated her birthday on Monday, March 9, debuting a new hairdo and posting some sohpisticated photos a few days later for the occassion.

Along with the caption, “legally blonde,” Sami showed off her freshly-dyed light-blonde locks, switching over from her previously pink hair. For her birthday photoshoot, Sheen wore a classic red dress and a diamond necklace, posing on a rooftop on some pictures, and in others, with some “18” mylar balloons.

A photoshoot with friends wasn’t the only thing Sami had planned for her birthday, though, going on to reveal her new tattoo just 24 hours later. While getting some ink is a popular 18th birthday activity, since that’s the legal age required to get one in most places, the teen already has a few-- so this wasn’t exactly a new experience for her.

Sheen posted a photo of her bare back in black and white, highlighting her brand new tattoo: butterfly wings. In her caption, she wrote, “finally got my wings :)” with a butterfly emoji, tagging her artist Asa Lee Crow IV and the place she got it done, the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood.

Friends and fans of the famous daughter were more than supportive of her new peice of art in her comments section, with one writing, “insanely beautiful” and another that says, “might be my fav wing tat ever.”

Sami’s mother, Denise Richards, recently gave her daughter a birthday shoutout, despite the fact they have a strained relationship right now.

“In a blink of an eye you’re 18…. !!!!” the actress wrote. “Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. I love you my sweet Sami. Happy 18th Birthday!”

This post comes after Sami decided to move in with her dad after having grown up with her mom for her entire life. After recently admitting that their relationship is “strained,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she hopes they’ll be able to work on it.