Andrews, TX

MC, elected leaders, social media users express sadness over deadly college crash

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

(Nexstar)- As news of the deadly crash involving student athletes and a coach from the University of the Southwest began to spread late Tuesday evening, people from across the Basin and throughout New Mexico began extending their condolences to the victims and their families, as well as to the other students and staff members of the university.

Six students athletes and the head golf coach, Tyler James, were killed March 15 after the 17-pasanger van they were traveling in was hit head on by a Dodge truck as they were returning to Hobbs, New Mexico after a golf tournament in Midland.

Midland College hosted the golfers in a tournament Tuesday. MC Athletic Director Forrest Allen reported that 11 schools were participating in a two-day tournament, which included both men’s and women’s teams. Wednesday’s tournament play has been canceled.

“All of the players and their coaches from the participating schools met together early this morning,” Allen said.  “We were all shocked to learn of this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with USW as they grieve this terrible loss. I have talked with USW’s Athletic Director Steve Appel to let him know that all Midland College athletic team players and coaches are ready to help in any way during this time.”

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said, “We extend our condolences to the USW family. This is a devastating loss to that school, and words cannot express how deeply hurt we feel for their loss. I have ordered the MC flag to fly at half-staff through Friday to honor the memories of Coach Tyler James and his team.”

Elected leaders also issued statements regarding the crash.

Governor Greg Abbott said, “We grieve with the loved ones of the individuals whose lives were horrifically taken too soon in this fatal vehicle crash near Andrews last night. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and we offer our full support to the University of the Southwest and the state of New Mexico. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the families of those whose lives were lost and for the recovery of two critically injured students.”

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick echoed Abbot’s call for prayer saying, ““Please join Jan and me in prayer for the all of the victims of last night’s horrific bus crash involving the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams outside Andrews, Texas. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the entire University of the Southwest community during this difficult time. During tragedies such as this one, Texans also know to thank our brave first responders for their important work and dedication to Texas communities.”

And State Representative Brooks Landgraf said in a Facebook post, “Our hearts are broken over the lives lost in the tragic crash on FM 1788 near Andrews involving the University of the Southwest golf teams. Shelby and I pray for all who are grieving right now. We also want to express gratitude to Texas Department of Public Safety, the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, the Andrews Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and all other first responders who worked professionally and diligently amid terrible circumstances.”

In Facebook comments on the university’s page, social media users poured out their support for the entire campus.

One Facebook user wrote, “My heart is broken for the families, my prayers are with you all.”

Another wrote, “My prayers are with all involved, the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and the survivors who will struggle forever with the memories of this horrific day.”

Yet another wrote, “God have mercy. I’m so sorry.”

And one person from Andrews, a district that also lost staff in a bus crash last November while band students and staff members were headed to a football game, said, “Prayers from this Andrews Band Booster.”

