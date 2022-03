Stocks fell Tuesday in Asia and oil prices slid further as Russian forces pounded the Ukraine capital ahead of another round of talks between the two sides.Anxiety over the war in Ukraine and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates are keeping global financial markets on edge.The London Metal Exchange said trading in nickel will resume Wednesday, just a week after it was suspended when the price of the metal skyrocketed to over $100,000 per ton. The announcement followed a notice from Tsingshan Holding Group, a Chinese metals trader, that it had struck a deal with...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO