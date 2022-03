ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Rocklin Police Department said a carjacking in Rocklin led to a high-speed chase Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., police said there was an altercation between a female driver of a white Nissan sedan and a male passenger in the Rocklin Crossings parking lot near In-N-Out. Police said the altercation escalated to a point where the man pointed a gun at her and later made the woman, another woman and a child get out of the car.

