ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana coronavirus report

By MTFP Staff
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As of Wednesday, Mar. 16, the state reports that 1,414,423 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 558,232 Montanans — 55% of the eligible...

montanafreepress.org

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Free Press

Judge blocks portion of Montana vax non-discrimination law

A federal judge in Missoula blocked a portion of Montana’s vaccination non-discrimination law Friday, stating in a court order that the law’s prohibition on workplace vaccination requirements for COVID-19 was likely to cause “irreparable harm” to private physicians’ offices and certain health care facilities in the state.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Long waits for Montana State Hospital leave psychiatric patients in jail

A woman experiencing delusions sat in Montana’s Cascade County jail for 125 days while waiting for a bed at the state psychiatric hospital. A man with schizophrenia spent 100 days last year in the Flathead County jail on the hospital’s waitlist, at times refusing food and water. A man complaining of voices in his head was jailed for 19 months awaiting a mental health evaluation.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

Water is for fighting

By October 2021, all of Montana was in severe drought — the worst the state had seen in decades. But Montana has seen bad dry spells before, forcing ranchers, farmers, conservationists and recreators to confront a collective dilemma: when water is in short supply, how can there be enough for everyone?
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
Montana Free Press

How to get your vote on in 2022

WHAT ELECTIONS ARE TAKING PLACE IN MONTANA IN 2022?. Montana has three separate elections this year. Local school board elections will take place May 3. The primary election is set for June 7, and will decide which candidates in contested primary races for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Public Service Commission and the state Legislature will represent their respective political parties in the general election. The primary will also determine which two of the three candidates vying for one of the seats will proceed to the fall ballot. Two candidates for a second Supreme Court seat will automatically advance to the general election.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Inside the mind of a mail-bombing terrorist

Matt Flanders clearly recalls the dramatic 1996 arrest of Ted Kaczynski — aka the Unabomber — in Lincoln, Montana, especially because it was an hour away from his hometown of Helena. The Unabomber saga was all the talk on national news, but being so close to the place the famous mail-bombing terrorist had been living for more than 20 years had an impact on Flanders. Two and half decades later, Flanders, who had moved from Montana to become a film producer in Los Angeles and New York, came across a script about Kaczynski’s time in Lincoln, and he was drawn to it.
LINCOLN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montanans#Covid
Montana Free Press

What’s driving southern Montana’s deadliest avalanche season in more than a decade?

There have been good winters and there have been bad winters, but during an average one, avalanches claim the lives of three backcountry recreationists in Montana. Compared to other mountainous states in the West, Montana is usually somewhere in the top five for total avalanche deaths, but rarely tops the list. In the last decade, half of the state’s avalanche fatalities have been among motorized users, typically snowmobilers.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Researchers say increasing forest fires are ‘unhinging’ streamflow patterns in the western U.S.

Researchers have found that forested basins of the western United States saw significant increases in streamflows for about six years following large wildfires. A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences suggests that “increasing forest fire activity is unhinging streamflow from its historically predictable response to climate variability.”
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

The high price of housing history in Bonner

Competing bids drove the prices of Bonner’s historic mill homes up last summer as some buyers pounced on the relatively affordable inventory just east of Missoula. Others worry the once working-class neighborhood is headed down an unsustainable path. Last summer, Bonner Property Development sold more than half the 42...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Montana Free Press

Fire changes everything it touches. People can change, too.

There were still two weeks left of my internship, it wasn’t supposed to end tonight. I wasn’t supposed to be packing my things yet. But it was. And I was. Throwing things into my backpack at random, trying to see by the headlight I’d bought for a camping trip earlier in the summer. What counts as essential enough to pack into a “go bag”? Things I needed? Phone, wallet, keys. Food. Vaccination card. Things I didn’t want to burn? I didn’t want any of my things to burn. I liked my things. But it wouldn’t all fit in my backpack, so choices had to be made.
BOULDER, MT
Montana Free Press

Private attorney takes leading role in attorney general’s litigation

Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen has contracted with a politically connected private attorney to play a central role in the state’s litigation strategy. The staffing decision comes as the Department of Justice defends laws passed by last year’s Legislature against a wave of court challenges and responds to significant turnover of staff attorneys.
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

A Montana sheriff’s plug for pre-K

Throughout his 36 years in law enforcement, people have asked Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton time and again how society can reduce crime. Dutton’s answer is always the same: improve education. Last week, Dutton made a concerted pitch for early childhood education during a virtual panel hosted...
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

Kathleen Williams takes Montana’s top rural development post

BOZEMAN — On a recent Thursday morning, the Bozeman location of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office was quiet, mostly dark and nearly empty. A sign taped to the front door said “We are working remotely today!” and listed contact information for USDA staff in the office’s housing, utilities and business programs. Unlocking the front door, Public Information Officer Sue Kerver explained that nearly all her Bozeman-based colleagues have been working remotely due to the pandemic. Only Kerver and her recently appointed boss, former Montana state legislator and two-time U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams, who assumed leadership of the office in January, were working on-site that day.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
458
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy