Hutchinson, KS

Marshall: Administration is working against oil and gas producers

 1 day ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall said the Biden Administration is not trying to keep the U.S. energy independent. "When President Biden took office, he shut down the pipeline," Marshall said. "That created uncertainty and it decreased supply. But, he went way beyond that. He shut down any...

Little Apple Post

FCC: Telecom with ties to China barred from doing business

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission adopted an Order ending the ability of Pacific Networks Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States. The Order on Revocation and Termination directs the companies to discontinue any domestic or international services that they provide pursuant to their section 214 authority within sixty days following the release of the Order. Based on input from Executive Branch agencies, thorough review of the companies’ responses in this proceeding, the public record, and the FCC’s public interest analysis under the law, the Commission finds that today’s action safeguards the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats.
Little Apple Post

Lawmakers urge Skywest to continue service to Kansas airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall and U.S. Representative Tracey Mann on Thursday urged U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to require SkyWest to continue its contracted level of service to four Kansas airports until a new carrier can be secured, according to a media release from Moran's office.
Little Apple Post

GOP revives anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measure in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican lawmakers on Thursday revived a proposal to weaken Kansas’ vaccination requirements for children enrolling in school and day care and to make it easier for people to get potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19. The Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption from requirements to vaccinate their children against more than a dozen diseases, including measles, whopping cough, polio and chickenpox.
Little Apple Post

U.S. Senate votes to end travel mask mandates

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday in support of Senator Rand Paul's legislation to put an end to the mask mandate for public transportation – including on airlines with a bipartisan vote of 57-40 Kansas Senator Roger Marshall served as an original cosponsor of the resolution to repeal travel mask mandates.
Little Apple Post

Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter. It would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two shots, followed months...
Little Apple Post

Proposing Policies

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. Last week I had the privilege of being at my Kansas Farm Bureau district’s issue surfacing meeting. We had a great meeting with very good attendance and a lively discussion of issues affecting farmers and ranchers in northeast Kansas. I would hate to say how many issue surfacing meetings I have attended, but I look forward to them each and every year because they are the very epitome of what Kansas Farm Bureau is about.
Little Apple Post

Local Kan. governments protest exempting streaming services from fees

TOPEKA — Kansas senators debated Monday extending an exemption from a local government-collected franchise fee to streaming giants such as Netflix and Hulu. Under Kansas law, cable companies are required to pay up to 5% of their revenue to municipal governments because they rely on the public right of way to deliver services to customers. Companies are also required to register with the Kansas Corporation Commission and pay a fee to the state.
