Attorney general launches process to address pandemic profiteering

By Bee Group Newspapers
 4 days ago

New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a rule-making process to look...

Mid-Hudson News Network

NYS Attorney General to combat price gouging

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a rulemaking process to look into whether major corporations are using the pandemic and inflation as an excuse to unfairly raise the price of basic goods. The price gouging rulemaking process by the Office of the Attorney General...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Letitia James
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
Huron Daily Tribune

Attorney general candidate to speak in Manistee

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Republican Party and Manistee Area Tea Party are jointly sponsoring a meeting in which Republican attorney general candidate Tom Leonard is a guest speaker. Leonard was formally the speaker of the house in the Michigan Legislature. He currently is a partner at the Plunkett...
MANISTEE, MI
NBCMontana

Attorney General's Office warns of tax scams

MISSOULA, Mont. — Tax season is in full swing, and the Montana Attorney General's Office is reminding residents to look out for tax scams. Fraudsters will pretend to be IRS agents, use fake phone numbers with Washington, D.C., area codes and will often ask for payment with a pre-paid debit card.
MISSOULA, MT
Pantagraph

Michael Moss: Processed food industry profits

In 2020 the diet app Noom surged in popularity, one example of a new — arguably more mindful — era in diet trends. It generated approximately $400 million in revenue that year and has expectations of a $10 billion stock offering. Today, millions of Americans have paid Noom...
WEIGHT LOSS
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
LAW
Oswego County Today

Attorney General Letitia James Held Rally Addressing Child Care Crisis in New York

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James held a rally today to address the growing child care crisis, and highlighted her unwavering commitment to fighting for everyday New Yorkers including families who have suffered from disinvestments in the child care system. She was joined by supporters in city and state elected offices as well as working families and child care providers.
POLITICS
Benzinga

US Attorney General Bats For Transparency In Information Disclosures

The United States attorney general Merrick Garland has ordered federal agencies to deploy more transparency while dealing with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, the Wall Street Journal reported. Garland said that information release should not be held back unless there is a “foreseeable harm or legal bar to disclosure.”...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Races for Attorney General, Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Felony homicides, financial crimes, drug cartels, voter fraud and public corruption, all investigated by the Ohio Attorney General, and Ohio voters will decide this year who belongs in that office. Republican Attorney General David Yost is running for reelection, and he will be challenged in the […]
OHIO STATE
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James announces guilty plea of former not-for-profit executive stealing hundreds of thousands from medicaid

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Shirley L. Goddard — 75, of Dewitt, New York — for embezzling more than $650,000 from Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences, Inc. (H.O.M.E.), where she served as executive director for nearly 30 years. H.O.M.E. — a Syracuse-based not-for-profit organization started by Goddard and her husband, Tyrone M. Goddard, in 1992 — received funding from Medicaid to provide outpatient, community-based services to children and adults who are developmentally disabled. In submitting her plea today, Goddard admitted to stealing the funds from H.O.M.E. from January 2014 to September 2018, and has agreed to repay the stolen amount in restitution to the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). The funds will be returned to H.O.M.E. to replenish the amount that Goddard stole.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

PA Attorney General told of police shortages

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro met with police chiefs from across Pennsylvania where he heard a unified message. There is a critical shortage of police officers in some Pennsylvania communities. The shortage is especially severe in the communities around Philadelphia. Shapiro said shortages are taking place across the state. The fear is if […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

