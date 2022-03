Another developer has pulled out of plans to buy the former Duluth Central High School site, but the long-closed school will still meet the wrecking ball this year. Saturday Properties had been planning to buy 55 acres at the site, on the crest of Duluth's hillside, for $7.4 million to build mixed-use housing. But Duluth Public Schools said Monday they have been informed that Saturday Properties will not move forward with the purchase agreement.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO