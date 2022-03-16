ATS Industrial Automation Production to bring new jobs to Delaware County

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin announced Friday that Signco will invest $650,000 to establish an operation in Tazewell County creating 19 new jobs. “Signco recognizes the many advantages that a location in Tazewell County offers, including competitive business costs and a skilled manufacturing workforce,” said Governor Youngkin. “Small businesses are the backbone of rural economies, and this innovative company will create high-quality jobs and return a shuttered facility to productive use. We welcome Signco to the Commonwealth and stand ready to support its new venture.”

