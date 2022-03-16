Braves re-sign NLCS MVP OF Eddie Rosario to two-year, $18M deal

The Atlanta Braves have locked up postseason hero Eddie Rosario for another two seasons. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The announcement comes on the heels of the Braves locking up newly acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson on an eight-year, $168 million deal on Tuesday. Atlanta landed Olson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday and appear destined to see former NL MVP Freddie Freeman leave via free agency any day now.

Following six seasons with the Minnesota Twins and then 78 games in 2021 with Cleveland, Rosario was traded to the Braves in July last year. The outfielder finished the 2021 regular season with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs, but he made his presence most felt in the playoffs with his new club.

The Puerto Rican went 14-for-25 (.560) with three home runs, nine RBIs and six runs scored, leading Atlanta past the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS and earning series MVP honors in the process.