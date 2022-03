San Antonio is garnering some flattery for a fact locals embrace: It’s one of the best cities to settle down in in the country. Wesbsite Niche.com’s new ranking of the best U.S. cities to live in puts the San Antonio metro area at the No. 101 spot with an overall grade of A-minus, and gives a shoutout to one local community as one of the best neighborhoods to live in.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO