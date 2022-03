The U.S. Senate confirmed Martha Williams to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in a voice vote late yesterday evening. Williams was the first woman to lead Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks under former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, a post she held from 2017 to 2020. There she oversaw management of nearly 700 employees and more than 50 state parks. During her time with FWP, which also included a legal career with the agency from 1998 to 2011, she worked on controversial issues that are resurfacing in her new post, including wolf, bison and grizzly management.

