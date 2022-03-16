ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Athanasian Hall Spotlights Fellow Dr. Fidelis Mukudi’s Work in Functional Analysis and Nanotechnology

By Athanasian Hall Cambridge UK
elpasoinc.com
 1 day ago

OXFORD, U.K., March 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Athanasian Hall, a research center headquartered in the UK, announces Fellow Dr. Fidelis Mukudi’s upcoming presentations in Analysis and Nanotechnology in Rome and Dubai. Dr. Fidelis Mukudi received a Ph. D. in Functional Analysis from Kibabii University, having performed...

www.elpasoinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

NASA adds giant new dish to communicate with deep space missions

There's a powerful new member of NASA's family of giant antennas that enable engineers and scientists on Earth to communicate with the growing number of spacecraft exploring our solar system. Called Deep Space Station 53, or DSS-53, the 111-foot (34-meter) antenna is part of NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN). It's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Integrative analysis reveals the functional implications and clinical relevance of pyroptosis in low-grade glioma

Using the Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas (training dataset) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (validation dataset), we found that low-grade gliomas can be divided into two molecular subclasses based on 30 pyroptosis genes. Cluster 1 presented higher immune cell and immune function scores and poorer prognosis than Cluster 2. We established a prognostic model based on 10 pyroptosis genes; the model could predict overall survival in glioma and was well validated in an independent dataset. The high-risk group had relatively higher immune cell and immune function scores and lower DNA methylation levels in pyroptosis genes than the low-risk group. There were no marked differences in pyroptosis gene alterations between the high- and low-risk groups. The competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) regulatory network uncovered the lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA regulation patterns of the different risk groups in low-grade glioma. Five pairs of target genes and drugs were identified. In vitro, CASP8 silencing inhibited the migration and invasion of glioma cells. The expression of pyroptosis genes can reflect the molecular biological and clinical features of low-grade glioma subclasses. The developed prognostic model can predict overall survival and distinguish molecular alterations in patients. Our integrated analyses could provide valuable guidelines for improving risk management and therapy for low-grade glioma patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clonotypic analysis of protective influenza M2e-specific lung resident Th17 memory cells reveals extensive functional diversity

The fate of tissue-resident memory CD4 T cells (Trm) has been incompletely investigated. Here we show that intranasal, but not parenteral, immunization with CTA1-3M2e-DD stimulated M2e-specific Th17 Trm cells, which conferred strong protection against influenza virus infection in the lung. These cells rapidly expanded upon infection and effectively restricted virus replication as determined by CD4 T cell depletion studies. Single-cell RNAseq transcriptomic and TCR VDJ-analysis of M2e-tetramer-sorted CD4 T cells on day 3 and 8 post infection revealed complete Th17-lineage dominance (no Th1 or Tregs) with extensive functional diversity and expression of gene markers signifying mature resident Trm cells (Cd69, Nfkbid, Brd2, FosB). Unexpectedly, the same TCR clonotype hosted cells with different Th17 subcluster functions (IL-17, IL-22), regulatory and cytotoxic cells, suggesting a tissue and context-dependent differentiation of reactivated Th17 Trm cells. A gene set enrichment analysis demonstrated up-regulation of regulatory genes (Lag3, Tigit, Ctla4, Pdcd1) in M2e-specific Trm cells on day 8, indicating a tissue damage preventing function. Thus, contrary to current thinking, lung M2e-specific Th17 Trm cells are sufficient for controlling infection and for protecting against tissue injury. These findings will have strong implications for vaccine development against respiratory virus infections and influenza virus infections, in particular.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cambridge#Pure Mathematics#Oxford#Functional Analysis#Kibabii University#Self Adjoint Operators#Complex Analysis#Hilbert Spaces#Cambridge Ltd#Field Theory
Phys.org

New, clearest evidence yet that humans are a dominant force driving evolution

Humans reshape the environments where they live, with cities being among the most profoundly transformed environments on Earth. New research now shows that these urban environments are altering the way life evolves. A ground-breaking study led by evolutionary biologists at U of T Mississauga (UTM) examines whether parallel evolution is...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Mysterious repeating fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar, scientists realize

Scientists got a strange sense of déjà vu when they took a close look at a mysterious series of bright flashes in a galaxy just 12 million light-years away. The flashes, known as a repeating fast radio burst (FRB), appear surprisingly similar to flashes found in the Crab Nebula. The Crab Nebula is a famous remnant from an old stellar explosion, or supernova, that humans observed in 1054 AD, which was recorded by several distinct cultures. The colorful remnants have displayed bright and brilliant flashes that look a lot like the newly found FRBs, which occurred in the galaxy M81, researchers said.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Genetically modified proteins convert carbon nanotube to programmable optoelectronic device

Fluorescent proteins, especially green fluorescent protein (GFP), can act as the light-responsive element that transduces events through to electrically conductive transducers, such as single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) and graphene. SWCNTs' conductance and optical properties make them particularly useful for generating active bionanohybrid systems, especially as their inherent properties can be altered through chemical modifications.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

James Webb Space Telescope to study black-hole powered 'quasars', the mysterious super-bright objects that can emit energy more powerful than ALL the stars in a single galaxy

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will be used to study black-hole powered 'quasars, bright objects that can emit energy more powerful than all stars in a galaxy. The tennis-court sized infrared observatory was launched from French Guiana on Christmas Day 2021, finally arriving at its final destination, the second Lagrange point between Earth and the Sun, on January 24, 2022.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope instrument gets ready to probe the universe's chemistry

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is preparing for a deep-space chemistry experiment. During the observatory's commissioning and ongoing mirror alignment, Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) team successfully finished initial check-out and characterization of three mechanisms that are key for the instrument to do its work. "The NIRSpec team will continue their...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Building-Block Solar Cells: Computer Algorithm Searches for New Materials for Better Organic Solar Cells

Organic, carbon-based, materials already see widespread use in displays today, but they are also promising materials for new solar cells. However, tailoring their properties is time-consuming and requires extensive chemical synthesis and characterization. A new simulation protocol has now been developed at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research that combines already known molecular building blocks to form new structures and correlates them with the solar cell efficiency and could thus significantly simplify development processes.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Cosmonaut brains get 'rewired' in space, scientists find

Our brains change as we age and grow here on Earth. But what happens to the human brain after being in space for a long time?. In a new study, a collaborative effort between the European Space Agency and Russia's space agency Roscosmos, researchers have explored how cosmonauts' brains change after traveling to space and back. And they showed how the brain adapts to spaceflight, finding that the brain is almost "rewired," and both fluid shifts and shape changes occur. These changes can last for months after a person returns to Earth, the researchers found.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

“Active Matter” Breakthrough Enables Shape-Shifting Next-Generation Robots

Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. The research, led by the University of Bath, is described in a paper published on March 11, 2022, in Science Advances.
ENGINEERING
dailygalaxy.com

A Plot Twist in the Milky Way to Physicists are Rethinking the Fundamental Laws of Nature (The Galaxy Report)

“The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch. Today’s stories range from the Black Hole in Our Backyard to New Force Fields in the Universe to Einstein’s Relativity Might Have More to Do With the Way Our Brains Evolved, and much more.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Reusability report: Capturing properties of biological objects and their relationships using graph neural networks

Arising from R. Schulte-Sasse et al. Nature Machine Intelligence https://doi.org/10.1038/s42256-021-00325-y (2021). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lignin as a multifunctional photocatalyst for solar-powered biocatalytic oxyfunctionalization of C"“H bonds

Each year, the pulp and paper industry produces approximately 50"‰million metric tons of lignin as waste, 95% of which is combusted or abandoned. Here, we report the use of lignin as a photocatalyst that forms H2O2 by O2 reduction and H2O oxidation under visible light. We investigated the photophysical and electronic properties of two lignin models, lignosulfonate and kraft lignin, by spectroscopic and photoelectrochemical analyses, and demonstrated the photoredox chemistry of lignin using these and other lignin models (for example, native-like cellulolytic enzyme lignin, artificial lignin dehydrogenation polymer and phenolic Î²-aryl ether-type lignin dimer). Furthermore, the integration of lignin and H2O2-dependent unspecific peroxygenases (UPOs) enabled the highly enantioselective oxyfunctionalization of various C"“H bonds. The use of lignin photocatalysts solves a number of the challenges relating to the sustainable activation of UPOs, notably, eliminating the need for artificial electron donors and suppressing the HOÂ·-mediated inactivation of UPOs. Thus, the lignin"“UPO hybrid catalyst achieved a total turnover number of UPO of 81,000 for solar-powered biocatalytic oxyfunctionalization in photochemical platforms.
CHEMISTRY
Universe Today

Smaller, Ground-Based Telescopes can Study Exoplanet Atmospheres too

The next step to understanding exoplanets is to understand their atmospheres better. Astronomers can determine a planet’s mass, density, and other physical characteristics fairly routinely. But characterizing their atmospheres is more complicated. Astronomers have had some success studying exoplanet atmospheres, and spacecraft like the James Webb Space Telescope and...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Gravitational wave mirror experiments can evolve into quantum entities

Quantum physical experiments exploring the motion of macroscopic or heavy bodies under gravitational forces require protection from any environmental noise and highly efficient sensing. An ideal system is a highly reflecting mirror whose motion is sensed by monochromatic light, which is photoelectrically detected with high quantum efficiency. A quantum optomechanical...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Seismic wave simulation using a 3D printed model of the Los Angeles Basin

Studying seismic wave propagation through complex media is crucial to numerous aspects of geophysics and engineering including seismic hazard assessment. In particular, small-scale structure such as sedimentary basins and their edges can have significant effects on high-frequency earthquake ground motion, which is the main cause for the damage to buildings and infrastructure. However, such structural effects are poorly understood due to limitations in numerical and analytical methods. To overcome this challenge, for the first time, we utilize the 3D printing technique to build a scaled-down physical representation of geological structure and perform lab-scale seismic experiments on it. Specifically, a physical model based on the Los Angeles Basin is printed and used as synthetic medium to propagate ultrasonic waves, to mimic seismic wave propagation from local earthquakes. Our results show clear body and surface waves recorded at expected time and locations, as well as waves that are scattered from the basin edges. We find that high-frequency energies are significantly reduced at the basin, which is at odds with the conventional view of basins as ground motion amplifiers. This novel waveform modeling approach with 3D printed Earth models is largely automated and provides an effective means to tackle geophysical problems of significance.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy