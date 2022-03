F1 has announced new safety car rules following the chaotic finish to the 2021 season. The sport’s governing body, the FIA has tweaked the wording of the regulations so that “all”, rather than “any”, lapped cars must un-lap themselves before the racing restarts. Even though most readers would interpret the two in the same way, the new clarification suggests Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were right to complain about the way his last-lap shootout with Max Verstappen was manufactured. The change comes just days before the start of the new season, with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Ferrari impressed...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO