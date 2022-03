March Madness 2022 features Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor as the four No. 1 seeds. In a year with less distance separating the elite teams from the rest of the pack, could we see plenty of early upsets in the 2022 March Madness bracket? Even if the No. 1 seeds emerge from the first rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket unscathed, there's potential for mayhem everywhere.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO