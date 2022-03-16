Parsley Bridge Replacement to Begin This Friday

When traveling around town, you’ve probably noticed scooters located throughout Cheyenne. That’s because in July 2021, the City’s Governing Body and the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) worked to modify existing ordinances to ensure scooters could be safely and responsibly implemented in our community. Shortly thereafter, scooters arrived in Cheyenne for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors as a transportation alternative. From July through December 2021, the 175 Bird scooters deployed in Cheyenne accounted for 8,368 total rides, 11,615 miles traveled, and 2.4684 metric tonnes of CO2 saved.

