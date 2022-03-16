ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Parsley Bridge Replacement to Begin This Friday

The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Crews with Reiman, Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin the Parsley Boulevard bridge replacement project on Friday, weather permitting....

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cheyenne Post

WYDOT Ready for Bids to Replace Damaged I-80 Bridge

Design of Grand Ave. I-80 Bridge repair complete, to be let to contract. On March 10, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will open contractor bids for repair of damaged Grand Ave. Interstate 80 Interchange Bridge. WYDOT engineers expedited the design process to meet the March 10 bid letting deadline. Once...
TRAFFIC
The Cheyenne Post

Committee of the Whole Meeting to be Held Remotely due to Weather

The Committee of the Whole Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 9th at 6:00 p.m. has moved to be held remotely on Zoom due to inclement weather in the Cheyenne area. The meeting is to discuss a proposed equal rights ordinance on third reading for the City of Cheyenne. Members of the public unable to join tonight’s remote meeting may still discuss the item in-person at the March 14th City Council Meeting.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Concrete Slab Work to Begin in Downtown Cheyenne

Weather permitting, starting Tuesday crews with S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin concrete slab repair work on Lincolnway in Cheyenne. Crews will perform concrete slab replacements at various locations along Lincolnway between Pioneer and Capitol Ave., including the intersections. Work includes saw cutting, removing failing concrete...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Jonah Interagency Office Sunset Announcement

The Jonah Interagency Mitigation and Reclamation Office (JIO), created by the Jonah Infill Drilling Project Record of Decision and signed March 2006, provides overall management of monitoring and mitigation activities. The JIO managed a $24.6 million dollar monitoring and mitigation fund originally committed by EnCana Oil & Gas (USA), Inc. and BP America Production Company.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
Cheyenne, WY
Traffic
The Cheyenne Post

Parsley Bridge Over I-80 Reopens After Bridge Hit

Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 is now reopened to traffic under a 22 ton weight limit. On the night of February 8th, large construction equipment collided with the Parsley structure over I-80, bending part of the outside girder. After being evaluated by WYDOT bridge engineers, the bridge has been...
TRAFFIC
The Cheyenne Post

Scootin’ Around Town: Useful Info and how to Report Scooter Issues

When traveling around town, you’ve probably noticed scooters located throughout Cheyenne. That’s because in July 2021, the City’s Governing Body and the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) worked to modify existing ordinances to ensure scooters could be safely and responsibly implemented in our community. Shortly thereafter, scooters arrived in Cheyenne for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors as a transportation alternative. From July through December 2021, the 175 Bird scooters deployed in Cheyenne accounted for 8,368 total rides, 11,615 miles traveled, and 2.4684 metric tonnes of CO2 saved.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
687
Followers
733
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy