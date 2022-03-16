ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TxDOT announces new crash data features on website

By Erin Rosas
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced on Wednesday new...

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

ALERT: Highway 152 now open in Borger

Update (4:48 p.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said that SH 152 east out of Borger is now reopened. Original Story BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Borger and the Borger Police Department, traffic was rerouted off of Highway 152 from Florida Street and extending towards Pampa. All officials in […]
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friday serves as second-year anniversary of first COVID-19 cases in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two years ago Friday, the city of Amarillo confirmed the first two positive COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, two patients tested positive for COVID-19 at 5:37 p.m. on March 18, 2020. In the two years since then, thousands of people within Potter and Randall […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Governor Abbot speaks at Eastland fire station amid Eastland Complex fires, signs declaration of disaster

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbot spoke at an Eastland fire station Friday evening, while the Eastland Complex fires and other surround fires are ongoing. The Texas governor signed a proclamation, declaring the event a disaster. Gov. Abbott touched on the death of Sheriff Deputy Barbara Fenley, who lost her life while helping […]
EASTLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 0 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 36 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported zero new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 36 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and 24 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,758 cases, 702 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Watch: USW press conference after deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of the Southwest held a press conference Thursday after a fiery crash killed six student-athletes and a head coach. A van carrying the university’s golf team crashed while headed home from a tournament in Midland Tuesday evening. A total of nine people died, and two survivors were airlifted to Lubbock […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Clovis announces recount of District One Commissioners’ Race

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis, New Mexico announced today that officials will conduct an automatic recount after the result of the city’s District One Commissioners’ race had a three-vote margin. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the city of Clovis reported that George Jones received 208 votes while […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man injured after high-speed chase, crash

ALTUS, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the police department in Altus, Oklahoma, an Amarillo man with multiple felony arrest warrants was hospitalized Thursday after a high-speed chase with law enforcement ended in a crash. According to police, 43-year-old Tommy Lynn Hall was stopped by Altus police on a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the […]
ALTUS, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

