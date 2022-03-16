ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders overhaul D-line by signing Jones, trading Ngakoue

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1sm6_0eh11qOE00
1 of 2

The Las Vegas Raiders have overhauled their defensive line at the start of the free agency period by agreeing to a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones and trading away Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis.

The Raiders also cut defensive end Carl Nassib in a salary cap move and agreed to a two-year deal with interior lineman Bilal Nichols as new coach Josh McDaniels and coordinator Patrick Graham put their imprint on the defense.

The Colts announced the trade and two people familiar with the moves confirmed the other moves that still need to be finalized. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves haven’t been announced.

The switch at edge rusher from Jones to Ngakoue was the most consequential move as the new regime sought a better fit for its scheme for the spot across from Maxx Crosby. Jones played for Graham when he was an assistant in New England and has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL over the past decade.

The 32-year-old leads the NFL with 107 1/2 sacks since entering the league in 2012 and has seven double-digit sack seasons. He bounced back from an injury-filled 2020 season to get 10 1/2 sacks last season in Arizona.

NFL Network reported his contract will be worth $52.5 million with $34 million guaranteed.

Ngakoue had 10 sacks in his first season with the Raiders and now will join his fifth team in less than 19 months. He was traded from Jacksonville to Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2020, then dealt to Baltimore that season before signing with the Raiders last March. Las Vegas will carry an $8 million cap charge for Ngakoue in 2022.

The Raiders get back cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in the trade. Ya-Sin was a second-round pick by the Colts in 2019 and started 29 games the past three seasons. He has two interceptions and eight passes defensed in his career and allowed a career-low 9.5 yards per reception last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The move to cut Nassib will save the Raiders $8 million in room on this year’s salary cap as of June. ESPN first reported that move.

Nassib’s biggest impact with the Raiders came off the field last June when he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib got strong support from his teammates and the organization.

The Raiders signed Nassib to a three-year, $25 million contract in 2020 but he never took on a big role on defense, playing less than half the snaps each season. His best highlight on the field came in last season’s opener when his strip-sack in overtime against Lamar Jackson set up the winning touchdown in the Raiders’ 33-27 win over Baltimore.

In 27 games over two seasons with the Raiders, Nassib had four sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Nassib was due a $7.75 million salary this year, which was too expensive for the Raiders given his production. Las Vegas had restructured his contract last season and will carry a cap charge of $1.65 million this season and $4.95 million next season to account for bonuses that hadn’t hit the cap yet.

The Raiders also have added some help for the interior of their defensive line by locking up Nichols to a deal that NFL Network said is worth $11 million, with $9 million in guarantees.

The Raiders needed help on the interior of their line with Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Johnathan Hankins and Darius Philon all hitting free agency after getting the bulk of the snaps there last season. Las Vegas previously signed Andrew Billings to compete for time there in 2022.

Nichols fits well into Graham’s defensive scheme that will feature three down linemen in the base sets. Nichols has experience playing all three spots in that kind of defense in his four years with the Bears. He had 51 tackles with three sacks and five tackles for loss in 17 games last season. He also had 31 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nichols was originally drafted by Chicago in the fifth round out of Delaware in 2018. He has missed only five games in four seasons and has 11 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 84 pressures.

The Raiders also added a fullback, agreeing to a one-year deal with Jakob Johnson, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Johnson spent the past three seasons in New England playing under McDaniels.

Las Vegas also agreed to a deal with receiver and special teams contributor Mack Hollins, a person with knowledge of the deal said on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced. Hollins has 56 career catches for 760 yards and six TDs in 65 games for Miami and Philadelphia.

The Raiders also released linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski in a move that saves $3.2 million on the salary cap and leaves a $5 million dead money charge.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Tom Brady needs to bury the hatchet and bring All-Pro to Buccaneers

Tom Brady is still the best general manager in sports. Could he bring Tyrann Mathieu to the Buccaneers to compete for a Super Bowl?. Listen, when people first started talking about the Buccaneers going after Tyrann Mathieu, I rolled my eyes. I love the fit, but money is a huge problem. Funny how Tom Brady coming back has a way of changing rational thought in the world of football.
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Colts#Nfl Network
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Two more suspects arrested in Alvin Kamara incident

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he allegedly beat a man in Las Vegas, and two more arrests have since been made in the case. Police arrested two more suspects on Monday, according to TMZ. The men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in after warrants were issued. Each was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is the same felony charge Kamara is facing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His 1 Reason For Preferring Broncos

Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos shocked the football world when they traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. On Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos officially introduced Wilson as their new franchise quarterback. The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback spoke with the media about the move. During the media appearance, the Super Bowl-winning...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Message To Cleveland

If there’s one thing certain in this world, it’s Colin Cowherd giving his take on Baker Mayfield news. While the Fox Sports analyst has long been Mayfield’s biggest critic, he gave some positive feedback to the Cleveland quarterback for his message to the Browns organization on Tuesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

807K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy