The Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement’s (MVILR) is hosting a spring open house from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 17, at its new location on Mohawk Valley Community College’s Rome Campus, 1101 Floyd Ave. Immediately following the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to see an example of MVILR special event programming. Dr. Ken Hall, Chief Physician Executive at Mohawk Valley Health System, will present “Developing the MVHS Clinical Campus” in the Festine Auditorium. Both events are free.

ROME, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO