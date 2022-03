The Tennessee Titans will be releasing former Falcons star Julio Jones in a move to clear salary-cap space, ESPN and the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will be designated as a post-June 1 release, with the Titans carrying the cap hit until June 1. That’s according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. ESPN first reported the move.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO