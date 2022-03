COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frank Martin may be out as South Carolina's coach, but he'll be back in a prominent role in the coming days, this time on TV. CBS and Turner Sports announced Wednesday Martin has been added as a guest studio analyst for this weekend's upcoming March Madness men's basketball games. Those matchups will be on CBS/WLTX, TBS, TNT, and TruTV on March 17 and 18.

