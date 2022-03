Brad Wendland, coach of the Waseca Bluejays for the past 16 years, went down to a knee with 31-seconds left in the opening game on Friday, September 3rd, and the crowd's attention at the Waseca home game turned from the scoreboard to the head coach who suddenly collapsed unresponsive onto the field. Thanks to the quick thinking of the trainers, and a fan in the stands Coach Wendland lived and was back coaching the Bluejays just three weeks later. But his story didn't stop when the football season did. Coach Wendland took to his Facebook page to give an update on how he is doing, and share another instance of sudden cardiac arrest that he suffered in the classroom.

WASECA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO