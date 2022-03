The owner-implemented lockout that spanned almost 100 days largely because of dawdling on the part of the league means that the 162-game regular season for 2022 must be compressed into a tighter schedule. Opening Day, originally slated for March 31, was pushed back to April 7 with the first full slate of 15 games scheduled for April 9. This means that the games originally scheduled for March 31 through April 6 must be worked in elsewhere.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO