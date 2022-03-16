ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Scarlett Bordeaux And Killer Kross Are “Never Going Back To Impact. Never.”

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been nearly three years since Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross last worked for Impact Wrestling, and according to Bordeaux, there will be no return to the promotion. When asked at a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner about going back to Impact, Bordeaux dismissed the idea outright....

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 4

Related
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Hulk Hogan Comments On The Death of Scott Hall

Just prior to the start of the March 14th 2022 edition of RAW, WWE officially announced that Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63. At his Hogan’s Hangout bar in Tampa, FL, Hulk Hogan gave a speech and talked about his New World Order teammate:. “Hey yo....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Considering Name Change For RAW Superstar

Elias could be returning to WWE TV with a brand new name and gimmick, according to Fightful Select. The report noted that new vignettes have been filmed for Elias, and tentative plans are for him to remain on the RAW brand. It was also noted that a name change has been pitched.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Bordeaux
Person
Aj Lee
TMZ.com

Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute To Scott Hall With Emotional Speech After Wrestler's Death

Hulk Hogan said goodbye to Scott Hall with an emotional speech on Monday night ... saying to a crowd of people, "I love him so much I can't even explain it to you." The Hulkster delivered the tribute message at his restaurant in Florida just hours after the wrestling legend's death ... explaining in a three-minute chat exactly how much Hall meant to him.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

Every Scott Hall Tribute From Last Night's WWE Raw

Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63 on Monday, two days after suffering three heart attacks and being placed on life support. WWE broke the news of his passing at the start of this week's Raw and a number of tributes were made to "The Bad Guy" by both wrestlers and the company itself throughout the night. Kevin Owens kicked off the show with Hall's signature "Hey, yo!" to begin his promo, then snuck in a version of Hall's "bad times don't last, but bad guys do," line during a backstage segment involving Seth Rollins.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Scott Hall: Tributes paid to WWE star Razor Ramon, who's died aged 63

Tributes have been paid to WWE star Scott 'Razor Ramon' Hall, who's died aged 63. World Wrestling Entertainment tweeted to say it was "saddened" to learn of his death, after reports of his ill health emerged at the weekend. His friend and former wrestling partner Kevin Nash said on Monday...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar’s Contract Reportedly Expiring Soon

You never know when you might see a WWE Superstar part ways with the company, and it sounds like at least one name has a contract that is expiring sooner than later. Fightful Select is reporting that Candice LeRae’s WWE contract is currently set to expire “this Spring.” So far the contract has not been renewed or frozen, and WWE sources indicated that they weren’t sure if the contract could be frozen because Candice LeRae was out on maternity leave.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Young Bucks Tease WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart’s Arrival In AEW

On this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks seemingly teased that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining AEW to manage FTR. As seen in the video below, FTR justified why they fired Tully Blanchard as their manager last week. “That...
WWE
Bossip

‘Fresh Prince’ Actor Joseph Marcell Recalls First Audition With Will Smith, ‘I Knew The Man Leading The Show Was An Extraordinary Talent’

Happy Friday! We’ve got an exclusive clip from today’s episode of “Daily Blast Live.”. The exclusive clip features actor Joseph Marcell on the Friday, March 11 edition of “Daily Blast Live,” talking about his very first audition for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” his immediate impression of Will Smith and whether he would have predicted the show’s popularity. Marcell said he was instantly taken aback by Will Smith’s approach to the script, but quickly adapted. He told the “Daily Blast Live” that while he had no clue how big the show would become, he knew the man at the lead of the show was an extraordinary talent.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to WWE ‘legend’ Scott Hall

Dwayne Johnson has paid tribute to WWE legend Scott Hall after he died on the 14 March having suffered three heart attacks.In a lengthy Instagram post, Johnson, who previously wrestled as The Rock, fondly remembered Hall, who was better known by his persona Razor Ramon.Johnson wrote: “Pro wrestling just lost a legend in Scott Hall. Scott came from an era of pro wrestling where wrestlers were the biggest and toughest men on the planet.“Scott was a big man who was athletically gifted,” he continued. “Tough as hell. And inside that ring he was an extraordinarily talented and intense athlete.”Johnson...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy