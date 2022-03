Three’s phone and internet service has gone offline, leaving vast numbers of phones without a connection.Users complained that they had no service – and that usual fixes such as switching the device off and on were not bringing it back online.Problems were reported in large numbers right across the country, according to tracking website Down Detector.The company said on Twitter that it was aware of a problem and that it would be fixed “as soon as we can”.“We’re aware of an issue and are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as we can,” Three’s support...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO