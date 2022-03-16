ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

'Access to Capital' set March 21

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

ALTON — Alton Main Street will host an in-person training on "Access to Capital" at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Post Commons, 300 Alby St. Alton, in their lower level GroundWorks co-working space.

During the session small business owners and budding entrepreneurs will learn sources and criteria for commercial bank and Small Business Administration loans. Other topics will be advice on preparing to apply for grants and pitching to angel investors as well as information on government resources for veteran, woman, and people of color-owned businesses.

Presenter Mary Louise Helbig's career encompasses executive leadership positions in business development for corporations and startups. Most recently she was the Executive Director of ITEN, one of the founding Entrepreneur Support Organizations in the St. Louis region.

To register and find video recordings of all sessions at a later date, visit DowntownAlton.com/Events/SmallBusinessResources.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Roundtable focuses on benefits of employing ‘returning citizens’

COLLINSVILLE - For someone coming out of an Illinois Department of Corrections facility, having a job can make a huge difference and benefit not only the individual, but businesses and the communities. And for businesses, local workforce development agencies have money to help train those workers. Those were among topics at a "Returning Citizens Employer Roundtable," a workshop held Tuesday at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. It is one of a series of workshops put on by the Madison County Employment and Training Department and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Waggoner receives Small Business honor

WOOD RIVER - Waggoner Equipment Rental, LLC has been chosen as the March 2022 Riverbend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient. Located at 6 Helmkamp Drive in Wood River, the family-owned and operated company has been in business for 35 years. Waggoner is a large equipment rental company, with a core fleet of deck cranes that range from 2.5 tons to 25 tons. Additionally, they have a solo 33-ton boom truck as well as rough terrain cranes with a range of 35 to 160 tons. They can also provide their customers with forklifts/telehandlers and skid steer equipment as needed, as well as crane mats and rigging. Waggoner provides free onsite job evaluations and consultations and offers 24-hour service as needed. All their operators are NCCCO certified and members of International Union of Operating Engineers and they have a fully staffed shop to service the equipment.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Wildlife Society plans annual meeting in Godfrey

GODFREY – The Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society will hold its annual meeting April 10-12 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. The three-day annual chapter meeting will feature about 20 presenters discussing wildlife monitoring, management, disease, ecology and other topics. Open to the public, the event allows either in-person or virtual attendance. A workshop, banquet and business meeting also is planned.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Godfrey agrees to fire district property exchange

GODFREY - At Tuesday's Village of Godfrey board meeting, trustees voted 5-0 (Trustee Karen McAtee was absent) to approved an intergovernmental agreement between the Village of Godfrey and the Godfrey Fire Protection District regarding an exchange of properties. Fire protection district residents on April 4, 2021, voted in favor of a $7.5 million bond issue, 2,190 to 996. The purpose of the bond issue was to raise money to consolidate Godfrey Station No. 1 and No. 2 into a new fire house planned at the former Hi Way House location at 3023 Godfrey Road.
GODFREY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Business
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Business
The Telegraph

Alton hotel site work progressing

ALTON - Site work continues this week for the new Holiday Inn planned at the corner of Golf Road and Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. On Friday, a trackhoe could be seen at the site located on the front of the property where the Alton Multimodal Transportation Center is situated. Announced in March 2021, the project also will include a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

United Way makes COVID contributions

ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis has awarded 26 nonprofits who serve Illinois and Missouri residents with emergency response grants totaling $252,400. The funding was earmarked for United Way member and non-member agencies serving people in Calhoun, Jersey, Madison and Randolph counties in Illinois and Jefferson, Warren, Lincoln and Franklin counties in Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Ahrens marks 50 years with auction gavel

STAUNTON - This St. Patrick's Day is going to be special for one auctioneer. Dennis W. Ahrens, of Staunton, will celebrate 50 years in the auction business on Thursday, March 17. According to Ahrens, auctions were always a part of his life. Ahrens Auction Service was started by his father, Edward Ahrens, in 1942.  Edward had a strict business philosophy, "if you treat the customer fairly, with professional courteous service, they will continue to patronize your business".
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
1K+
Followers
661
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy