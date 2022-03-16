ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskyy calls on the U.S. to "do more" to help Ukraine in speech to Congress

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued an urgent plea to the United States...

Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘panicking’ in fear of revolution, as Russia admits deploying hypersonic missiles

Vladimir Putin is “panicking” over the prospect that his government could be overthrown by a Russian revolution amid his war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson said.The Russian president fears that civilians will also want the free press and free elections that Ukraine has had, the PM said.Mr Johnson told the Conservative Party spring conference that Putin is terrified that the Russian people will be inspired by revolutions – in Georgia in 2003, and Ukraine in 2004 – to revolt and demand democracy.Meanwhile, Russia has admitted to firing hypersonic weapons to destroy a missiles and weapons depot in western Ukraine.The “dagger” missiles, that can evade defence systems, were deployed for the first time during Russia’s invasion to target the underground storage site in the Ivano-Frankivsk region – an official said.Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, has confirmed at a briefing that the Kinzhal missiles had hit the site – but Reuters news agency said it was not able to independently verify his statements.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

